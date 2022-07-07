NewsVideos

Namaste India: 7 injured in clash between BJP-Congress workers in Indore

Seven people were injured in a violent face-off between workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, hours before voting for the municipal elections began in Indore. A police officer gave this information on Wednesday.

|Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 11:28 AM IST
Seven people were injured in a violent face-off between workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, hours before voting for the municipal elections began in Indore. A police officer gave this information on Wednesday.

All Videos

Namaste India: Sri Lankan government failed to deal with the economic crisis
1:48
Namaste India: Sri Lankan government failed to deal with the economic crisis
Namaste India: Helicopter makes 'dangerously' close landing on Amarnath Yatra route
2:19
Namaste India: Helicopter makes 'dangerously' close landing on Amarnath Yatra route
Namaste India: Clashes breaks out between two communities in Karnataka's Bagalkot
2:6
Namaste India: Clashes breaks out between two communities in Karnataka's Bagalkot
Namaste India: Actor Salman Khan's lawyer claims death threat
2:40
Namaste India: Actor Salman Khan's lawyer claims death threat
Namaste India: Why Rajasthan Police is protecting 'poisonous' Chishti!
4:15
Namaste India: Why Rajasthan Police is protecting 'poisonous' Chishti!

Trending Videos

1:48
Namaste India: Sri Lankan government failed to deal with the economic crisis
2:19
Namaste India: Helicopter makes 'dangerously' close landing on Amarnath Yatra route
2:6
Namaste India: Clashes breaks out between two communities in Karnataka's Bagalkot
2:40
Namaste India: Actor Salman Khan's lawyer claims death threat
4:15
Namaste India: Why Rajasthan Police is protecting 'poisonous' Chishti!
Indore,Indore Municipal Corporation,Indore News,indore mayor election 2022,indore municipal corporation election,indore municipal,indore municipal election,indore election,indore municipal election 2022,mp urban body election 2022,municipal elections,mp urban body elections,mp municipal elections,mp urban body election,municipal elections 2022,mp urban body elections 2022,ap municipal elections 2021,municipal elections indore 2022,BJP Congress,