Namaste India: 7 injured in clash between BJP-Congress workers in Indore
Seven people were injured in a violent face-off between workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, hours before voting for the municipal elections began in Indore. A police officer gave this information on Wednesday.
