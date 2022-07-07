Namaste India: 7 injured in clash between BJP-Congress workers in Indore

Seven people were injured in a violent face-off between workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, hours before voting for the municipal elections began in Indore. A police officer gave this information on Wednesday.

Jul 07, 2022

