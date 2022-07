Namaste India: A pothole or a tunnel on the road?

Some roads in Rajasthan have become so hollow that even a bus is being absorbed in them. One such case is coming out from Jodhpur where the school bus got stuck in the pit while moving.

| Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 10:11 AM IST

