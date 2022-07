Namaste India: Absconding driver arrested in DSP murder case

Now the absconding driver has also been arrested in the DSP murder case. This arrest has happened from Bharatpur in Rajasthan. The accused Shabbir has been arrested by Haryana Police.

Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 10:04 AM IST

