Namaste India: Accidents in many states of the country during Ganpati immersion, people were swept away with the statue...

There have been many accidents in different states of the country during Ganpati immersion. In Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, 15 people died in accidents during Ganpati idol immersion, while many others were injured. Ganpati in Panvel, Maharashtra

|Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 11:02 AM IST
There have been many accidents in different states of the country during Ganpati immersion. In Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, 15 people died in accidents during Ganpati idol immersion, while many others were injured. Ganpati in Panvel, Maharashtra

