Namaste India: Actor Salman Khan's lawyer claims death threat

Salman Khan's lawyer has received death threats through a letter, in which it was written that your condition will be like Sidhu Musewala, after which he informed the police about the incident. Their security has been beefed up and investigation is on.

| Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 10:08 AM IST

