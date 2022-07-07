NewsVideos

Namaste India: Actor Salman Khan's lawyer claims death threat

Salman Khan's lawyer has received death threats through a letter, in which it was written that your condition will be like Sidhu Musewala, after which he informed the police about the incident. Their security has been beefed up and investigation is on.

|Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 10:08 AM IST
Salman Khan's lawyer has received death threats through a letter, in which it was written that your condition will be like Sidhu Musewala, after which he informed the police about the incident. Their security has been beefed up and investigation is on.

All Videos

Relief for Consumer: Edible Oil Manufacturers to cut the MRP further, maintain uniform MRP across country
Relief for Consumer: Edible Oil Manufacturers to cut the MRP further, maintain uniform MRP across country
FIR on the director of the film Kali in MP
0:56
FIR on the director of the film Kali in MP
Namaste India: Heavy rain in Maharashtra, 2 people died
2:24
Namaste India: Heavy rain in Maharashtra, 2 people died
Udaipur Murder Case: How many helpers of Gaus- Riyaz?
1:43
Udaipur Murder Case: How many helpers of Gaus- Riyaz?
Namaste India: 7 injured in clash between BJP-Congress workers in Indore
1:51
Namaste India: 7 injured in clash between BJP-Congress workers in Indore

Trending Videos

Relief for Consumer: Edible Oil Manufacturers to cut the MRP further, maintain uniform MRP across country
0:56
FIR on the director of the film Kali in MP
2:24
Namaste India: Heavy rain in Maharashtra, 2 people died
1:43
Udaipur Murder Case: How many helpers of Gaus- Riyaz?
1:51
Namaste India: 7 injured in clash between BJP-Congress workers in Indore
Salman Khan,salman khan death threat,Salman Khan threat,Salman Khan lawyer,Salman Khan latest news,death threat to salman khan,salman khan threats,threats to salman khan,salman khan death threat letter,Salman Khan news,salman khan’s lawyer,Salman Khan threat letter,salman khan deth threat,salman khan's lawyer threatened,lawrence threats salman khan,salman khan father,salman khan update,lawrence bishnoi salman khan,salman khan death threats,