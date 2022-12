videoDetails

Namaste India: After Bilawal Bhutto, Pakistan's Minister Shazia Marri threatens India

| Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 09:33 AM IST

Pakistan's minister Shazia Marri's controversial remarks have now come to fore after Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's outburst on Jaishankar's statement. Commenting in the Support of Bilawal Bhutto, Pakistan's minister threatened India with atom bomb statement.