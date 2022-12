videoDetails

Namaste India : Air quality worsen in Delhi, AQI reaches 388

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 08:40 AM IST

Delhi-NCR Pollution: Today the air quality in the capital Delhi is in a very poor category. There was fog in the surrounding areas including Delhi. Due to pollution in Delhi, the air of the capital is becoming stifling. Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in Very Poor category.