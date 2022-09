Namaste India : All India Muslim Personal Law Board rues Varanasi court's verdict

After the verdict of the Varanasi Court on the Gyanvapi case, different reactions are coming out. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has said that this decision will cause distress.

| Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 09:53 AM IST

