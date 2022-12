videoDetails

Namaste India: Anurag Thakur Conducts A Press Conference and Talks About Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism

| Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 10:09 AM IST

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur held a press conference today. During the press conference, Anurag Thakur said, 'There is zero tolerance against terrorism'. Along with this, he also discussed the steps taken on terror funding cases.