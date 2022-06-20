NewsVideos

Namaste India: Big disclosure in the interrogation of gangster Mohana

In the case of murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, many revelations are being made one after the other in the police action. After interrogating gangsters Mohana and Lawrence Bishnoi, Punjab Police is claiming that some more names can also appear in this case soon. At the same time, after investigation in the case of threatening Salman Khan, it has come to know that the entire conspiracy to threaten Salman was not even only Salman Khan.

Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 11:14 AM IST
In the case of murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, many revelations are being made one after the other in the police action. After interrogating gangsters Mohana and Lawrence Bishnoi, Punjab Police is claiming that some more names can also appear in this case soon. At the same time, after investigation in the case of threatening Salman Khan, it has come to know that the entire conspiracy to threaten Salman was not even only Salman Khan.

