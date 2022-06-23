Namaste India : Bilal Ahmed of Srinagar builds a solar car

The car industry is moving towards the use of electric energy instead of relying on fossil fuels. Work is also going on to prepare solar cars. Bilal Ahmed, a resident of Srinagar, has made a solar car. It took him 11 years to make it.

| Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 01:04 PM IST

