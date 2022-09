Namaste India: Bomb attack on BJP rally in Cooch Behar

On Sunday, a BJP rally in Cooch Behar, West Bengal was attacked with crude bomb. Many BJP workers have been injured in this attack. TMC workers have been accused of the attack, which TMC has categorically denied.

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 10:38 AM IST

On Sunday, a BJP rally in Cooch Behar, West Bengal was attacked with crude bomb. Many BJP workers have been injured in this attack. TMC workers have been accused of the attack, which TMC has categorically denied.