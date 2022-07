Namaste India: Cheetah will return to India after 70 years

All preparations have been made to bring South African cheetahs to Kuno in Madhya Pradesh. Cheetahs from South Africa will come to Kuno National Park by August. The cheetah was extinct in India since 1952.

| Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 09:42 AM IST

