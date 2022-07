Namaste India: Clashes breaks out between two communities in Karnataka's Bagalkot

Communal tension prevails in Kurur Town area of Bagalkot district of Karnataka. Four people were injured in a clash between two communities on Wednesday evening.

| Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

