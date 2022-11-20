NewsVideos

Namaste India: Court asked ED how the massage video got leaked?

|Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 11:01 AM IST
The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court has taken a strict stand in the Satyendar Jain video leak case. The court has issued a notice to the ED in this matter asking how the video got leaked?

