Namaste India: Dev Diwali will be celebrated in Kashi today

| Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 07:36 AM IST

Kashi city has become illuminated on Dev Diwali and the flowers have become fragrant. Baba Vishwanath Dham Yogi Sarkar is going to create a new record by lighting all the ghats of Varanasi with 10 lakh diyas.