Namaste India: ED raids Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain’s residence

ED raids are going on at the house of Delhi Health Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendra Jain. According to the information received from the sources, since 7 am, the ED team is raiding the house of Satyendra Jain and many other locations. Let us inform that earlier the ED had arrested Satyendra Jain in the case of money laundering.