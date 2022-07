Namaste India: Emotional Farewell to Teacher goes Viral

Children started crying bitterly at the farewell ceremony of a teacher who was transferred 6 months ago at Sonpura School in Saharsa in Bihar. The video of this farewell is also going viral on social.

| Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 10:12 AM IST

Children started crying bitterly at the farewell ceremony of a teacher who was transferred 6 months ago at Sonpura School in Saharsa in Bihar. The video of this farewell is also going viral on social.