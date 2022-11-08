NewsVideos

Namaste India: First snowfall in Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Pahalgam

|Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 10:40 AM IST
It is snowing in Jammu and Kashmir. The first snow has fallen in Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Pahalgam. There has also been fresh snowfall in the high altitude areas.

All Videos

Rajnath Singh visit veteran BJP leader LK Advani on his birthday
0:56
Rajnath Singh visit veteran BJP leader LK Advani on his birthday
Rajnath Singh wishes LK Advani on his birthday
7:41
Rajnath Singh wishes LK Advani on his birthday
Dawood Ibrahim created riot cell, big disclosure in NIA chargesheet
3:48
Dawood Ibrahim created riot cell, big disclosure in NIA chargesheet
Chandra Grahan 2022: Great coincidence after 200 years on lunar eclipse
18:52
Chandra Grahan 2022: Great coincidence after 200 years on lunar eclipse
Former US president Donald Trump to make a big announcement on Nov 15
3:52
Former US president Donald Trump to make a big announcement on Nov 15

Trending Videos

0:56
Rajnath Singh visit veteran BJP leader LK Advani on his birthday
7:41
Rajnath Singh wishes LK Advani on his birthday
3:48
Dawood Ibrahim created riot cell, big disclosure in NIA chargesheet
18:52
Chandra Grahan 2022: Great coincidence after 200 years on lunar eclipse
3:52
Former US president Donald Trump to make a big announcement on Nov 15
Kashmir Snowfall,Snowfall in Kashmir,Kashmir,snowfall,gulmarg snowfall,kashmir snowfall 2022,kashmir snowfall today,snowfall in kashmir status,snowfall in kashmir 2022,snowfall in kashmir today,snowfall kashmir,kashmir snowfall news,jammu kashmir snowfall,kashmir snowfall update,heavy snowfall in Kashmir,gulmarg kashmir,kashmir tour,kashmir vlogs,kashmir october snowfall,Kashmir tourism,sonmarg kashmir,fresh snowfall kashmir,