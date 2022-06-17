NewsVideos

Namaste India: Flood like situation in Guwahati due to heavy rainfall

In Assam, the incidents of landslides have increased in many districts due to heavy rains and floods. In Dima Hasao, the national highway was closed due to landslides, while in the capital Guwahati, a flood-like situation has arisen due to heavy rains.

Jun 17, 2022
