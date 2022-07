Namaste India: Friday holiday in Jharkhand?

In the menu written on the wall of these schools in Dumka district of Jharkhand, the column on Friday is empty due to the holiday of Friday. Almost all such primary and middle schools are in Muslim dominated areas.

| Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 10:28 AM IST

