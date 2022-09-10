Namaste India: From princess to queen

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her son Prince Charles has automatically become King. He will now be known as King Charles III. But now the question arises whether King Charles III will be able to handle the legacy that his mother ie Elizabeth II has left behind. See the unheard stories related to the life of Queen in today's agenda

| Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 12:33 PM IST

