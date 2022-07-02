NewsVideos

Namaste India: Hardik, Ishaan and Aksar in fun; Playing in England 'Chidiya Ud, Myna Ud'

Some players of the team, which won the T20 series against Ireland with a bang, have been stopped in England. Hardik Pandya, Ishaan Kishan and Akshar Patel are also included in them. They were playing ‘Chidiya Ud, Maina Ud’. A video of this moment is going viral.

|Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 11:39 AM IST
