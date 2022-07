Namaste India: Heavy rain in Gujarat, 7 killed in 24 hours

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Gujarat and after 7 people died in the last 24 hours, the death toll has gone up to 63. The government has sent 10 thousand people to safe places.

| Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 11:17 AM IST

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Gujarat and after 7 people died in the last 24 hours, the death toll has gone up to 63. The government has sent 10 thousand people to safe places.