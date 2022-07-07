Namaste India: Heavy rain in Maharashtra, 2 people died

It has been raining continuously in Maharashtra for the last few days. At the same time, a youth became a victim of an accident in Thane. 2 people died at different places. According to the information, the retired Major died in Navi Mumbai.

| Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 11:48 AM IST

It has been raining continuously in Maharashtra for the last few days. At the same time, a youth became a victim of an accident in Thane. 2 people died at different places. According to the information, the retired Major died in Navi Mumbai.