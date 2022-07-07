Namaste India: Heavy rain in Maharashtra, 2 people died
It has been raining continuously in Maharashtra for the last few days. At the same time, a youth became a victim of an accident in Thane. 2 people died at different places. According to the information, the retired Major died in Navi Mumbai.
It has been raining continuously in Maharashtra for the last few days. At the same time, a youth became a victim of an accident in Thane. 2 people died at different places. According to the information, the retired Major died in Navi Mumbai.