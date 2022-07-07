NewsVideos

Namaste India: Heavy rain in Maharashtra, 2 people died

It has been raining continuously in Maharashtra for the last few days. At the same time, a youth became a victim of an accident in Thane. 2 people died at different places. According to the information, the retired Major died in Navi Mumbai.

|Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 11:48 AM IST
It has been raining continuously in Maharashtra for the last few days. At the same time, a youth became a victim of an accident in Thane. 2 people died at different places. According to the information, the retired Major died in Navi Mumbai.

All Videos

Relief for Consumer: Edible Oil Manufacturers to cut the MRP further, maintain uniform MRP across country
Relief for Consumer: Edible Oil Manufacturers to cut the MRP further, maintain uniform MRP across country
FIR on the director of the film Kali in MP
0:56
FIR on the director of the film Kali in MP
Udaipur Murder Case: How many helpers of Gaus- Riyaz?
1:43
Udaipur Murder Case: How many helpers of Gaus- Riyaz?
Namaste India: 7 injured in clash between BJP-Congress workers in Indore
1:51
Namaste India: 7 injured in clash between BJP-Congress workers in Indore
Namaste India: Sri Lankan government failed to deal with the economic crisis
1:48
Namaste India: Sri Lankan government failed to deal with the economic crisis

Trending Videos

Relief for Consumer: Edible Oil Manufacturers to cut the MRP further, maintain uniform MRP across country
0:56
FIR on the director of the film Kali in MP
1:43
Udaipur Murder Case: How many helpers of Gaus- Riyaz?
1:51
Namaste India: 7 injured in clash between BJP-Congress workers in Indore
1:48
Namaste India: Sri Lankan government failed to deal with the economic crisis
Heavy rain in mumbai,Mumbai Rains,Mumbai heavy rains,Mumbai,Heavy rains in Mumbai,Mumbai rain,Rains In Mumbai,mumbai heavy rain,Mumbai news,Mumbai Weather,Rain in Mumbai,Mumbai rains update,Mumbai monsoon,Heavy rains,mumbai rain news,heavy rainfall in mumbai,heavy rains Mumbai,heavy rain mumbai,heavy rainfall hits mumbai,mumbai rains today,Heavy rainfall,waterlogging in mumbai,Mumbai rains live,Mumbai local train,Monsoon in Mumbai,