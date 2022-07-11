NewsVideos

Namaste India: Heavy rains lash Central and Western India

Monsoon season has hit the entire central and western India. For the past one week, it has been raining heavily in the western states of the country. Roads were flooded after heavy rains in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Water has also entered people's homes in many areas.

|Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 11:52 AM IST
