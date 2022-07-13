Namaste India: Huge enthusiasm among devotees for Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra

Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra, which is one of the most difficult religious journeys in the world, fills the travelers with adventure. At the same time, to see Shrikhand Mahadev, the devotee has to walk a very difficult and risky 32 km steep climb. From this year, Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra will be under the supervision of the administration from July 11 to 24.

| Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 11:03 AM IST

