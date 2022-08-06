Namaste India: Huge explosion in Shia dominated area in Kabul
Eight people were killed in an explosion in the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday night. The blast took place in a government residential area of Shia-dominated PD6 in Kabul. Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said that the explosive devices were kept in a vehicle and eight people were killed and 18 others were injured in the incident.
