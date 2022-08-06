NewsVideos

Namaste India: Huge explosion in Shia dominated area in Kabul

Eight people were killed in an explosion in the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday night. The blast took place in a government residential area of ​​Shia-dominated PD6 in Kabul. Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said that the explosive devices were kept in a vehicle and eight people were killed and 18 others were injured in the incident.

|Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 10:22 AM IST
Eight people were killed in an explosion in the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday night. The blast took place in a government residential area of ​​Shia-dominated PD6 in Kabul. Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said that the explosive devices were kept in a vehicle and eight people were killed and 18 others were injured in the incident.

All Videos

Know from RJ Anjani, how to have a positive start of the day
1:48
Know from RJ Anjani, how to have a positive start of the day
An alleged BJP leader has abused a woman; video goes viral
3:34
An alleged BJP leader has abused a woman; video goes viral
Khabren Khatakhat: Election of Vice President today
11:28
Khabren Khatakhat: Election of Vice President today
Videsh Superfast: Israel Bombing in Gaza, Palestine
1:44
Videsh Superfast: Israel Bombing in Gaza, Palestine
Zee Top 10: Political uproar over the protest of Congress
2:3
Zee Top 10: Political uproar over the protest of Congress

Trending Videos

1:48
Know from RJ Anjani, how to have a positive start of the day
3:34
An alleged BJP leader has abused a woman; video goes viral
11:28
Khabren Khatakhat: Election of Vice President today
1:44
Videsh Superfast: Israel Bombing in Gaza, Palestine
2:3
Zee Top 10: Political uproar over the protest of Congress
Taliban news,Kabul Explosion News,Kabul blast,Islamic State in Afghanistan,ISIS in Afghanistan,Explosion in Kabul,blast in kabul,asian countries News,asian countries News in Hindi,Latest asian countries News,Afghanistan,Kabul,Taliban,WION Reporter,Anas Mallick,WION reporter in Kabul,taliban attack on Wion Reporter,Taliban rule in Afghanistan,Afghanistan Taliban rule,