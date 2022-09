Namaste India: In Ayodhya, Hindu wife Pooja turns out to be Haseena Bano after 12 years

| Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 01:53 PM IST

A very shocking case has come to the fore in Ayodhya. A Muslim woman has been accused of pretending to be a Hindu for 12 years after marriage. Dalit youth has pleaded for justice.