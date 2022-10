Namaste India: In the fair of this city, there is a battle between buffaloes

| Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 12:08 PM IST

Every year on the Padwa of Deepawali, this year also a buffalo riot was organized in the Dussehra ground of the city. The tradition of riot of pado in Dhangar society is going on for years. In which two male buffaloes compete face to face. Every year a large number of people gather here and there is a special enthusiasm among the people regarding this riot.