Namaste India: India successfully tests Agni-5 Missile that weighs 50 thousand kilogram

| Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 10:16 AM IST

India successfully test-fired 'Agni-5 missile', capable of engaging a target upto 5,000 km away. This missile has been tested with new technologies and equipment. Know the speciality of this missile in this report.