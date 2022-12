videoDetails

Namaste India: Jammu Kashmir SIA Takes Big Action against terrorist organization Jamat E Islami

| Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 10:49 AM IST

J&K SIA has sealed assets worth crores of banned Jamaat E Islami. This action of SIA has taken place in four districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Action has been taken against properties worth about 100 crores in Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Kupwara.