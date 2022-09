Namaste India: J&K's identity threatened, Farooq Abdullah objected to outsiders in voting list

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah called the inclusion of outsiders in the voter list a threat to its identity. Also said that all political parties will fight together to save it.

| Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

