Namaste India: Like Kanhaiya, two people received threats

It has been 20 days since the Udaipur massacre. Meanwhile, 2 more people have also received threats of beheading. The shop of both of them is also at the same place where Kanhaiyalal's shop was. The special thing is that the threatening message that has come is an international number.

| Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 10:22 AM IST

