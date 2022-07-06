Namaste India: Muslim side challenges Varanasi district court's decision

Hearing in Gyanvapi case will be held in Allahabad High Court today. The Muslim side has challenged the decision of the Varanasi District Court, which will be heard in the High Court at 10 am today. The district court had ordered a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque.

| Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Hearing in Gyanvapi case will be held in Allahabad High Court today. The Muslim side has challenged the decision of the Varanasi District Court, which will be heard in the High Court at 10 am today. The district court had ordered a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque.