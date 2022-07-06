NewsVideos

Namaste India: Muslim side challenges Varanasi district court's decision

Hearing in Gyanvapi case will be held in Allahabad High Court today. The Muslim side has challenged the decision of the Varanasi District Court, which will be heard in the High Court at 10 am today. The district court had ordered a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque.

|Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 10:00 AM IST
Hearing in Gyanvapi case will be held in Allahabad High Court today. The Muslim side has challenged the decision of the Varanasi District Court, which will be heard in the High Court at 10 am today. The district court had ordered a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque.

All Videos

Namaste India: 3 new videos surfaced in Amravati murder case
3:39
Namaste India: 3 new videos surfaced in Amravati murder case
Namaste India: Heavy rains in Maharashtra, people's problems increased
2:0
Namaste India: Heavy rains in Maharashtra, people's problems increased
Khabren Khatakhat: Ajmer's Salman Chishti arrested for making provocative comments against Nupur Sharma
3:12
Khabren Khatakhat: Ajmer's Salman Chishti arrested for making provocative comments against Nupur Sharma
Maharashtra Superfast: CM Shinde visited Siddhi Vinayak
1:27
Maharashtra Superfast: CM Shinde visited Siddhi Vinayak
UP-MP Superfast: PM Modi to visit Varanasi tomorrow
3:0
UP-MP Superfast: PM Modi to visit Varanasi tomorrow

Trending Videos

3:39
Namaste India: 3 new videos surfaced in Amravati murder case
2:0
Namaste India: Heavy rains in Maharashtra, people's problems increased
3:12
Khabren Khatakhat: Ajmer's Salman Chishti arrested for making provocative comments against Nupur Sharma
1:27
Maharashtra Superfast: CM Shinde visited Siddhi Vinayak
3:0
UP-MP Superfast: PM Modi to visit Varanasi tomorrow
gyanvapi masjid,gyanvapi hearing,gyanvapi masjid hearing,Gyanvapi Mosque,gyanvapi masjid case,gyanvapi masjid news,gyanvapi hearing live,gyanvapi mosque news,gyanvapi mosque case,gyanvapi case,gyanvapi masjid case hearing,gyanvapi masjid survey,owaisi on gyanvapi masjid,shivling in gyanvapi mosque,gyanvapi masjid latest news,Gyanvapi case hearing,gyanvapi masjid news today,gyanvapi case today hearing,gyanvapi case court hearing,