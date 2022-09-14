Namaste India : Muslim youth received threats for wishing Ganesh Chaturthi

Salahuddin Siddiqui has been threatened with beheading in Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. Salahuddin Siddiqui said that he got this threat from his own community for sending congratulatory messages on Ganesh Chaturthi.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

Salahuddin Siddiqui has been threatened with beheading in Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. Salahuddin Siddiqui said that he got this threat from his own community for sending congratulatory messages on Ganesh Chaturthi.