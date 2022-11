Namaste India: 'Pak government lost in 1970, not army', says Bajwa

| Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 10:15 AM IST

Pakistan Army Chief General Bajwa is retiring on 29 November. Before bidding farewell to the Pakistani Army, Bajwa made a false claim regarding Pakistan's historic defeat in the 1971 war. Bajwa said that not 92 thousand soldiers of Pakistan but only 34 thousand soldiers had surrendered in that war. Defending his army, Bajwa said that it was not a defeat of the Pakistani army, but a political defeat.