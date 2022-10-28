हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Namaste India: PM Modi called the Prime Minister of Britain and congratulated him
|
Updated:
Oct 28, 2022, 09:16 AM IST
PM Modi speaks to Rishi Sunak, congratulates him on assuming charge as UK premier
×
All Videos
1:57
Uttarakhand: A truck full of CNG cylinder overturned in Udham Singh Nagar
0:51
Election Commission asks for proof from SP chief Akhilesh yadav
13:29
Pak Vs Zim T20 WC: Shoaib Akhtar says on Pakistan's poor performance
5:47
Namaste India: President of Zimbabwe openly insulted Pakistan with a tweet
9:39
Khabren Khatakhat: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by one run in T20 World Cup
Trending Videos
1:57
Uttarakhand: A truck full of CNG cylinder overturned in Udham Singh Nagar
0:51
Election Commission asks for proof from SP chief Akhilesh yadav
13:29
Pak Vs Zim T20 WC: Shoaib Akhtar says on Pakistan's poor performance
5:47
Namaste India: President of Zimbabwe openly insulted Pakistan with a tweet
9:39
Khabren Khatakhat: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by one run in T20 World Cup
Rishi Sunak,pm modi congratulates rishi sunak,who is rishi sunak,rishi sunak pm,rishi sunak latest news,rishi sunak uk pm,Rishi Sunak News,rishi sunak speech,liz truss rishi sunak,uk rishi sunak,liz truss vs rishi sunak,rishi sunak prime minister,rishi sunak live,rishi sunak wife,rishi sunak liz truss,rishi sunak vs liz truss,rishi sunak pm of uk,rishi sunak new pm,rishi sunak pm news,modi congratulates rishi sunak,