Namaste India: PM Modi expresses concern after talking to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Floods have wreaked havoc in Assam. Prime Minister Modi has expressed deep concern on this matter and assured Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of full help from the Centre.

| Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 11:45 AM IST

