Namaste India: PM Modi leaves for Nepal's Lumbini, will give a message of peace to the world

PM Modi on his visit to Lumbini, Nepal at the invitation of Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. PM Modi will stay for a few hours at Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautam Buddha. PM Modi will give a message of peace to the country and the world.