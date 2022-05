Namaste India: PM Modi's visit to Japan from today, will hold an important meeting with Biden in Quad Summit 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Japan's capital Tokyo on 23-24 May. In this tour, where Modi will attend the summit meeting of Quad leaders on one side. At the same time, in this trip of about 36 hours, he is also to meet US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and the new PM of Australia.