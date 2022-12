videoDetails

Namaste India: Police honors brave daughter of Meerut

| Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 10:46 AM IST

Police honored the brave daughter of Meerut. In Meerut's Lalkurti area, a girl bravely fought the bike-borne miscreants who were running away after robbing a grandmother and granddaughter. The video of this case went viral on social media. The miscreants have also been arrested.