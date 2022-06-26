NewsVideos

Namaste India: Police misbehaves with a man in Mathura

In Mathura, an inspector openly entered the hotel and misbehaved with a young man. It is alleged that the inspector first abused the young man for roaming after 10 o'clock in the night, then dragged him and took him with him. The victim has complained about this entire matter to the DM.

|Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 11:29 AM IST
In Mathura, an inspector openly entered the hotel and committed excesses with a young man. It is alleged that the inspector first abused the young man after roaming after 10 o'clock in the night, then dragged him and took him with him. The victim has complained about this entire matter to the DM.

All Videos

Ashok Chavan arrives at Sharad Pawar's amid Maharashtra Political crisis
9:17
Ashok Chavan arrives at Sharad Pawar's amid Maharashtra Political crisis
G-7 Summit 2022: PM Modi's 2-day visit to Germany
11:43
G-7 Summit 2022: PM Modi's 2-day visit to Germany
Namaste India: Shinde calls Maha Aghadi a 'python'
4:40
Namaste India: Shinde calls Maha Aghadi a 'python'
Namaste India: Sanjay Raut's tweet on rebel MLAs
1:32
Namaste India: Sanjay Raut's tweet on rebel MLAs
Namaste India: PM Modi will address the Indian community in Munich today
5:1
Namaste India: PM Modi will address the Indian community in Munich today

Trending Videos

9:17
Ashok Chavan arrives at Sharad Pawar's amid Maharashtra Political crisis
11:43
G-7 Summit 2022: PM Modi's 2-day visit to Germany
4:40
Namaste India: Shinde calls Maha Aghadi a 'python'
1:32
Namaste India: Sanjay Raut's tweet on rebel MLAs
5:1
Namaste India: PM Modi will address the Indian community in Munich today
Mathura police,Mathura,UP Police,mathura police news,Mathura News,Police,mathura police. up police,mathura police line,mathura police kand,mathura police video,mathura police thana,mahura police,mathura police chauki,mathura police ki pitai,mathura police encounter,mathura police viral video,mathura police officer list,police station in mathura,mathura police birthday cake,mathura police administration,Mathura violence,police encounter in mathura,