Namaste India: Police misbehaves with a man in Mathura

In Mathura, an inspector openly entered the hotel and misbehaved with a young man. It is alleged that the inspector first abused the young man for roaming after 10 o'clock in the night, then dragged him and took him with him. The victim has complained about this entire matter to the DM.

| Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 11:29 AM IST

