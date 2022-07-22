Namaste India: Poster of Haj House placed on Rajiv Gandhi's statue

In protest against the statement of State Congress President Jagdish Thakor in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, workers of Bajrang Dal reached the Congress office late in the night and put up a Haj House poster outside the office and on the statue of Rajiv Gandhi and created a ruckus.

| Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 10:44 AM IST

