Namaste India: Protest against the new President in Sri Lanka

With Ranil Wickremesinghe becoming the new President in Sri Lanka, protests have also started against him. The protesters have opposed Wickremesinghe and are staging a sit-in in front of his residence.

| Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 10:26 AM IST

