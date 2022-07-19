NewsVideos

Namaste India: Raees Khan Pathan told the whole truth of Teesta!

There have been many revelations on the deal of Teesta Setalvad and Ahmed Patel. Raees Khan Pathan, an eyewitness of this deal, has made many shocking revelations. Along with this, he has also made many allegations against Sonia Gandhi.

|Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 11:00 AM IST
There have been many revelations on the deal of Teesta Setalvad and Ahmed Patel. Raees Khan Pathan, an eyewitness of this deal, has made many shocking revelations. Along with this, he has also made many allegations against Sonia Gandhi.

All Videos

Desh Superfast: Death threat to BJP MP Kirodilal Meena
4:33
Desh Superfast: Death threat to BJP MP Kirodilal Meena
Namaste India: Threat to BJP MP Kirodilal Meena
4:52
Namaste India: Threat to BJP MP Kirodilal Meena
The youth was attacked with knives after watching Nupur Sharma's video.
2:23
The youth was attacked with knives after watching Nupur Sharma's video.
Namaste India: Water fight festival on the streets of the Madrid
2:4
Namaste India: Water fight festival on the streets of the Madrid
Namaste India: 95% of Shivling melted in Amarnath
2:2
Namaste India: 95% of Shivling melted in Amarnath

Trending Videos

4:33
Desh Superfast: Death threat to BJP MP Kirodilal Meena
4:52
Namaste India: Threat to BJP MP Kirodilal Meena
2:23
The youth was attacked with knives after watching Nupur Sharma's video.
2:4
Namaste India: Water fight festival on the streets of the Madrid
2:2
Namaste India: 95% of Shivling melted in Amarnath
Teesta Setalvad,Teesta Setalvad news,Teesta Setalvad case,who is teesta setalvad,teesta setalvad gujarat riots,teesta setalvad arrested,teesta setalvad plea,teesta setalvad exposed,teesta setalvad modi,activist teesta setalvad,teesta setalvad latest news,teesta setalvad arrestred,teesta setalvad video,teesta setalvad detained,teesta setalvad speech,teesta setalvad in custody,teesta setalvad husband,teesta setalvad supreme court,bjp on teesta setalvad,