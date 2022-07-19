Namaste India: Raees Khan Pathan told the whole truth of Teesta!

There have been many revelations on the deal of Teesta Setalvad and Ahmed Patel. Raees Khan Pathan, an eyewitness of this deal, has made many shocking revelations. Along with this, he has also made many allegations against Sonia Gandhi.

| Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

