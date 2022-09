Namaste India :Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to meet Congress working president Sonia Gandhi

Sep 21, 2022

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot will meet Congress working president Sonia Gandhi at 12 noon. After the refusal of Rahul Gandhi, the stir in Rajasthan has increased. Ashok Gehlot also held a late night meeting of Congress MLAs.