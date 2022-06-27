NewsVideos

Namaste India : Ruckus in the 'Samajwadi' alliance due to defeat in the UP by-polls

Yesterday the results of the by-elections have come in three Lok Sabha seats and 7 assembly seats. BJP has won in Rampur and Azamgarh in UP. Both the seats have been considered the stronghold of the Samajwadi Party. Bhojpuri superstar Nirhua has won in Azamgarh. Wherein BJP candidate Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi has won from Rampur.

|Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 10:35 AM IST
Yesterday the results of the by-elections have come in three Lok Sabha seats and 7 assembly seats. BJP has won in Rampur and Azamgarh in UP. Both the seats have been considered the stronghold of the Samajwadi Party. Bhojpuri superstar Nirhua has won in Azamgarh. Wherein BJP candidate Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi has won from Rampur.

All Videos

4 died when stands collapse during game in Colombia
1:59
4 died when stands collapse during game in Colombia
Maharashtra Political Crisis: The battle of Maharashtra has now knocked the Supreme Court
13:35
Maharashtra Political Crisis: The battle of Maharashtra has now knocked the Supreme Court
UP-MP Superfast: Administration removed land worth crores from gangster Haji Raja
4:16
UP-MP Superfast: Administration removed land worth crores from gangster Haji Raja
Videsh Superfast: Attempts to spy on Imran Khan in Pakistan
0:53
Videsh Superfast: Attempts to spy on Imran Khan in Pakistan
Khabren Khatakhat : Shinde camp challenge deputy speaker's decision in Supreme Court
3:10
Khabren Khatakhat : Shinde camp challenge deputy speaker's decision in Supreme Court

Trending Videos

1:59
4 died when stands collapse during game in Colombia
13:35
Maharashtra Political Crisis: The battle of Maharashtra has now knocked the Supreme Court
4:16
UP-MP Superfast: Administration removed land worth crores from gangster Haji Raja
0:53
Videsh Superfast: Attempts to spy on Imran Khan in Pakistan
3:10
Khabren Khatakhat : Shinde camp challenge deputy speaker's decision in Supreme Court
Ghanshyam Lodhi,Rampur By Election Resul 2022,Mohammad Asim Raja,Ghanshyamv Lodhi,rampur by election,azamgarh by election 2022,Rampur election result,2022 election result,rampur by election result,rampur loksabha bypoll election,azamgarh by election result,election result updates,up election results 2022,rampur by polls result 2022,loksabha by election results,Azam Khan,BJP,SP,Rampur Lok Sabha Bypoll Result 2022,cm yogi on bypoll election result 2022,CM Yogi,