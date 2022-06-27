Namaste India : Ruckus in the 'Samajwadi' alliance due to defeat in the UP by-polls

Yesterday the results of the by-elections have come in three Lok Sabha seats and 7 assembly seats. BJP has won in Rampur and Azamgarh in UP. Both the seats have been considered the stronghold of the Samajwadi Party. Bhojpuri superstar Nirhua has won in Azamgarh. Wherein BJP candidate Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi has won from Rampur.

| Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 10:35 AM IST

