Namaste India: Ruckus over Rahul Gandhi's T-shirt, BJP slams fiercely

Questions have been raised on Rahul Gandhi's T-shirt on Congress's India Jodo Yatra. BJP has given its price as Rs 41257 and has asked which poverty is being removed?

| Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

