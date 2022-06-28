Namaste India: Russia's missile attack in Ukraine
Russia launched a missile attack on a Shopping mall in eastern Ukraine. 10 people were killed, and more than 40 people were injured in this attack. More than 1000 people were present in the shopping mall at the time of attack.
